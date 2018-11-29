Rosenborg fans unveil banner with cheeky message for Celtic

During Rosenborg’s 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the Europa League the home side’s fans unveiled a banner with a message for Celtic.

• READ MORE: Rosenborg 0 - 1 Celtic: Sinclair header earns crucial win

The fixture in Norway was the sixth time the teams have met in the last two seasons.

The Rosenborg support produced an amusing banner directed at the Scottish champions which read: “See you next year, Celtic.”

In 2017 they were drawn against each other in the Champions League qualifiers with a James Forrest goal the difference across the two legs.

A year later and the duo were once again pitted against each other in the Champions League qualification route. Celtic again prevailed, this time thanks to a 3-1 home win.

Defeat to AEK Athens saw Brendan Rodgers’ men drop into the Europa League. Both teams reached the group stages of Europe’s secondary tournament and were drawn in the same group.

The Norwegians failed to beat Celtic in the six games, last tasting success against the Hoops back in 2001 in the Champions League group stages.

• READ MORE: Five things we learned from Rosenborg 0 - 1 Celtic