Revealed: Manager installed as favourite to be in charge of Celtic on day one of 2019/20 season

Neil Lennon has been installed as the 5/6 favourite to be Celtic manager on the first day of the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership season.

The Northern Irishman, who was in the dugout for his side’s last-gasp win over Hearts at Tynecastle last night, has also been priced at 4/1 to be at the helm when Celtic win a tenth successive league title by Scottish Cup title sponsor William Hill.

Neil Lennon, Steve Clarke, David Moyes and David Wagner have all been linked with the job on a permanent basis. Pictures: SNS Group/Getty Images

Steve Clarke is the nearest challenger, priced at 9/2 - but the Kilmarnock boss has already distanced himself from the job.

“Neil Lennon looked a very happy man on Wednesday night, and we would not be surprised if he returns full-time,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Although Lennon has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season, if he impresses he could be offered the job on a more permanent basis.

Former Everton, Manchester United and West Ham boss David Moyes (6/1), ex-Huddersfield head coach David Wagner (9/1) and ex-Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov (16/1) are also quoted for the job.

Roberto Martinez and Paul Lambert are both on 20/1 while ex-Rangers, Everton and Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta is at 25/1 along with Sam Allardyce.

Former Hoops boss Gordon Strachan is priced at 33/1 along with former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder Roy Keane.