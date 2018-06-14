Revealed: Leaked images show players modelling new Celtic change kit

There were leaked images doing the rounds earlier this month purporting to show the Celtic away kit for the 2018/19, but these new photos appear to show leaked promotional shots featuring several players.

Carrying the “Only the Bold” tagline, the images feature captain Scott Brown, Swedish World Cup star Mikael Lustig and French midfielder Olivier Ntcham, along with Scotland international pair Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney.

Comprising a white shirt with bottle green panels, the kit is similar to the European strip worn in the 2009/10 season.

The New Balance-produced kit also features Celtic’s original badge, first used by the club in its early years of existence, and a Magners sponsor logo at the top on the back panel.

Footyheadlines first leaked images of the kit earlier this month and these new images appear to suggest the Hoops are on the verge of launching their change kit for the upcoming campaign.