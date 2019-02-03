Revealed! Incredible stat highlights Celtic star’s excellence

No midfielder in world football has amassed as many combined assists as Celtic’s James Forrest, according to bookmakers William Hill.

The Scotland international netted his side’s first in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone on Sunday, his 17th goal in all competitions (including those scored for his nation).

Though definition of exactly what constitutes an assist varies between sources, William Hill credits Forrest with setting up a further 12 goals, taking his overall combined total of the two statistics to 29 for the campaign.

The 27-year-old signed a new four-year deal earlier in the campaign, keeping him at Parkhead until the summer of 2022.

Forrest has spent the entirety of his career at Celtic have risen up through the club’s youth ranks.