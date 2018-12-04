Revealed: How much money Celtic and Rangers received for World Cup players

Celtic banked a seven-figure payment from FIFA as compensation for the Hoops’ four World Cup stars while Rangers and Hibs secured six-figure sums from world football’s governing body.
As part of the deal thrashed out between FIFA and the European Club Association, £156 million was set aside to compensate teams who sent players to the 2018 edition of the tournament.
Each player earned between £6,000 and £6,500 for their club, for every day they were at the tournament, so Dedryck Boyata’s run to the semi-finals with Belgium, along with Cristian Gamboa, Mikael Lustig and Tom Rogic’s appearances at the competition netted Celtic £1.054 million.
Rogic and Gamboa exited at the group stage but Lustig’s Sweden reached the quarter finals, where they were knocked out by England.
Former Rangers defender Bruno Alves, who didn’t make a single appearance in Russia, secured the Ibrox side £161,120 while Jamie Maclaren’s inclusion in the Austraia squad landed Hibs £105,723.
The on-loan Darmstadt forward didn’t see any action at the tournament as the Socceroos bowed out at the group stage.
Kari Arnason’s inclusion in the Iceland squad brought Aberdeen £70,482. The veteran defender played the full 90 minutes against Argentina and Nigeria, and was an unused sub in the final group match against Croatia.