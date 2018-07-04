Revealed: Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths’ scout report from 2003

Have your say

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths was called a “real livewire” by a Hibs scout in 2003.

Ahead of the testimonial for Hibs defender Paul Hanlon on Sunday, the club shared an image of senior scout Mike Meechan’s report on an under-12 match between Edinburgh sides Hutchison Vale and Leith Athletic.

While future Hibs players Hanlon and Danny Galbraith lined up for Hutchison Vale, Griffiths was up front for Leith in the fixture which took place in March 2003.

The 27-year-old was one of six players pinpointed by the scout. The notes on Griffiths read: “A real livewire. Showed good movement throughout. Looked a goal threat. Has a wee bit about him.”

He would later join Hutchison Vale before being signed by Livingston.

On Tuesday Griffiths played in a second string Celtic XI in a 2-1 over BW Linz on the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

