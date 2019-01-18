Revealed! Celtic break top 10 for best supported clubs in Europe

Have your say

Celtic have been revealed as the club with the ninth highest level of attendance across European football.

Celtic had over 1,000,000 fans for their home league games last season. Picture: SNS

In a wide ranging UEFA-commissioned report, Celtic has been named as one of only 15 clubs to achieve an aggregate attendance of over one million fans for home league matches.

The Parkhead side sit in ninth place, alongside the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Internazionale.

With an average attendance of 57,523 last season, Celtic’s aggregate attendance was 1,092,937.

The top 10 is as follows...

1. Manchester United 1,424,544

2. Borussia Dortmund 1,351,432

3. Tottenham Hotspur 1,291,107

4. Bayern Munich 1,275,000

5. Barcelona 1,265,457

6. Real Madrid 1,257,059

7. Arsenal 1,127,137

8. Interzaionale 1,093,051

9. Celtic 1,092,937

10. West Ham United 1,080,815