Reports link Hull City with a move for Celtic’s Ryan Christie

Hull City are considering a summer move for Ryan Christie, according to the Daily Express.

Celtic say there is a future for Ryan Christie at Parkhead. Picture: John Devlin

The Celtic midfielder has been on loan at Aberdeen for the 2017/18 season. He’s been one of the most consistent attacking threats on a team gunning for second place in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Derek McInnes has made no secret of his desire to bring Christie back to Pittodrie when the loan deal expires this summer, though Brendan Rodgers insists there is a future for the player at Celtic Park.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2019, though discussions are believed to have already taken place about an extension.

Championship side Hull are ready to pounce if talks break down with manager Nigel Adkins said to be a keen admirer of the Scottish international.

Hull failed with a succession of bids in the January transfer window to land Christie’s Aberdeen and Scotland team-mate Scott McKenna.

