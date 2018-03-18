Reports link Celtic with move for Manchester City goalkeeper

Celtic are battling it out with Stoke City to land goalkeeper Angus Gunn, according to the Scottish Sun.

Angus Gunn is currently on loan at Norwich City. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old is the son of former Aberdeen, Hibs and Scotland stopper Bryan Gunn and has risen through the ranks of Manchester City’s youth academy.

Gunn is currently on loan at Norwich City and has featured ten times for England’s under-21 side.

City are expected to loan Gunn out again next season with Norwich keen to keep him for another campaign.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is thought to be in the market for a goalkeeper with deputy Dorus de Vries having suffered through subpar form since replacing Craig Gordon, while current stand-in Scott Bain is out of contract at the end of the season.

