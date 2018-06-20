Reports link Celtic with centre-back in Switzerland’s World Cup squad

Have your say

Reports in Spain claim Celtic are considering a move for Swiss centre-back Fabian Schar.

Fabian Schar after Switzerland earned a point from their opening group match with Brazil. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old is a member of Switzerland’s World Cup squad and played the full 90 minutes as Vladimir Petkovic’s side drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opening game.

Schar plays his club football for Deportivo La Coruna, who were relegated from the top flight of Spanish football last season.

El Desmarque reports that a fee of £3.5million would be enough to release him from his contract.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio have also been linked with a move for the player.