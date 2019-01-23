Reports in Ukraine claim Celtic on verge of signing Maryan Shved

Celtic are on the verge of signing winger Maryan Shved, according to reports in the player’s native Ukraine.

Maryan Shved vies for the ball with France's Jean-Phillipe Gbamin during a UEFA Euro 2017 U21 Championship qualifier. Picture: Getty Images

Talks between Celtic and the player’s club Karpaty Lviv are said to be in the “final stages”.

It was reported yesterday that Shved had been absent from training in order to be present in the transfer talks.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Ukrainian national team last year. He’s been in good form for Karpaty Lviv since returning to the club following a two-year stint with Sevilla.

If Celtic are able to complete the deal he would become the fourth signing of the January window, following attackers Timothy Weah, Oliver Burke and Vakoun Issouf Bayo.