Reports in Italy claim Roma are ready to swoop for Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele has been lined up for a move to Roma, according to reports in Italy.

Moussa Dembele has been linked with a move away from Celtic this January. Picture: John Devlin

The £20million-rated striker’s Celtic future has grown increasingly unclear, with boss Brendan Rodgers leaving him on the bench for Hoops’ last two games.

And assistant manager Chris Davies admitted earlier this week that 21-year-old Dembele could leave during the current transfer window.

Sources in the Italian capital have now claimed Roma are eyeing the Frenchman as a replacement for Edin Dzeko, with the former Manchester City star closing in on a move to Chelsea.

New Roma sporting director Monchi is understood to be a big admirer of France Under-21 ace Dembele, dating back to the Spaniard’s time as Sevilla director of football.

The La Liga club in fact made an unsuccessful approach for the former Fulham youngster last summer.

Unnamed agents are said to have contacted Monchi, 49, to offer Dembele’s services.

Crystal Palace, Everton and Stoke have also been credited with interest in the Paris-born frontman, who has hit 40 goals in 70 Celtic appearances.

