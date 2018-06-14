Reports in France claim former Celtic flop is wanted by Porto

Former Celtic right-back Saidy Janko is a target for Portuguese giants Porto, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

Saidy Janko, centre, last played for Celtic against Hapoel Beer-Sheva. Picture: SNS

The 22-year-old left Parkhead last summer to sign a four-year deal with French side Saint-Etienne and his performances seem to have alerted one of Europe’s bigger clubs.

Janko joined Celtic from Manchester United in the summer of 2015. After some good early impressions he struggled to gain a place in the side, often being hampered by injury.

He was given a chance to redeem himself under Brendan Rodgers but lost the trust of his new boss with an alarmingly shaky performance in the 2-0 away defeat against Hapoel Beer-Sheva, including a collision with goalkeeper Craig Gordon which led to the hosts’ second goal and Celtic clinging on to their 5-2 lead from the first leg.

That would prove to be his final game for the club as he left for a loan spell at Barnsley just eight days later. He was then allowed to join Saint-Etienne the following summer.

