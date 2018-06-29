Reports claim Celtic ‘missed out’ on Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid

Have your say

Celtic failed in an attempt to sign 16-year-old Noni Madueke, according to the Daily Mirror.

Brendan Rodgers' side were reportedly interested in the midfielder. Picture: Getty

The highly-rated attacking midfielder moved from White Hart Lane yesterday when he agreed to join PSV.

Madueke rejected the opportunity to remain in North London and chose to sign a three-year deal with the Dutch giants amid interest from a host of other clubs.

Celtic are said to be one of those teams who were chasing the impressive youngster, along with Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus and RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Tom Rogic, Mikael Lustig and Dedryck Boyata will all be unavailable for the club’s Champions League qualifying opener against Alashkert due to their participation at this summer’s World Cup.

