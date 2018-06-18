Reported Celtic target Joe Allen signs new long-term deal with Stoke

Joe Allen has signed a new four-year deal with Stoke City, putting an end to any speculation he could team up again with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

The 28-year-old joined the Potters from Liverpool for around £13 million in 2016. He spent four seasons at Anfield after joining from Swansea City, who have twice attempted to re-sign the Welsh midfielder.

Joe Allen has signed a new four-year deal with Stoke City. Picture: Getty Images

Allen, capped 42 times for Wales, was tentatively linked with Celtic this summer following Stoke’s relegation to the Championship.

Speaking to Stoke’s website, Allen said: “Tony Scholes made it very clear the club weren’t interested in selling me.

“That stance from the club, coupled with how settled I am here, how happy I am and how much I’ve enjoyed it, made it pretty straightforward for me.”

Stoke boss Gary Rowett added: “I’m delighted. He’s exactly the type of player we need because he’s got Premier League quality and he’s also got the mentality to handle life in the Championship in my opinion.”

Allen was an integral part of the Wales team that reached the semi finals of Euro 2016, and was named in the team of the tournament alongside teammate Aaron Ramsey.

