Repeal of Offensive Behaviour at Football Act behind rise in fan disorder, says police chief

A leading figure in the Scottish Police Federation has claimed the repeal of the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act (OBFA) is partly to blame for the rise in disorder at Scottish matches.

SPF vice-chairman David Hamilton has also pointed to the behaviour of players during Sunday’s Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park as a catalyst for what he said was the worst fan behaviour “in 15-20 years” but also believes the decision to overturn the legislation, which took place nearly 12 months ago, has also played a part in the problem escalating. Scotland’s clubs were also in the firing line over stewarding issues.

A general view of Celtic and Rangers fans during Sunday's Old Firm clash. Picture: PA

Mr Hamilton told John Beattie’s BBC Radio Scotland programme: “Personally, I believe the repeal of the Offensive Behaviour Act has had an impact, because I think that some people feel wrongly legitimised to behave in a way that they wouldn’t otherwise.”

The OBFA was introduced by former Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill, and passed by MSPs by 64 votes to 57. It received Royal Assent in January 2012, but the Scottish Government faced calls for an early review into the Act, and a group called Fans Against Criminalisation (FAC) was set up to campaign against the legislation. A bid to repeal it was started by Labour’s James Kelly in 2017, and the Act was overturned in April 2018.

Mr Hamilton later told BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme: “It’s despairing, the way some fans are behaving in Scottish football. We are seeing an escalation in violence, both in terms of severity and frequency.

“Some of the officers who were working at Celtic Park said it was the worst they’ve seen in 15 to 20 years of service.”

Mr Hamilton added that one police officer on duty had a flash-bang thrown at him that “just missed his head”, and pointed the finger at the clubs.

“People are hiding behind banners and flags, some of which are being stored in the stadiums by the clubs. It’s absolutely extraordinary.

“We’re seeing a lack of stewarding; very few numbers dealing with some of the most difficult people - it’s not a police issue. We get nothing back from the clubs.”

During Sunday’s game, some home supporters entered the field of play to celebrate Odsonne Edouard’s opening goal. One steward sustained leg injuries as she attempted to halt the incursion, while flares were also used by fans.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Hamilton said that player behaviour on Sunday had been “unacceptable”, adding: “It winds the crowd up”.

Rangers pair Alfredo Morelos and Andy Halliday were red-carded for clashing with Celtic captain Scott Brown, whose celebrations in front of the visiting fans at full time sparked a confrontation with Halliday and a large melee involving players and officials from both teams.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed they would not be following up on the behaviour of players, adding: “After consulting with the Crown Office and reviewing the circumstances, Police Scotland is content that the actions of players at the Celtic v Rangers SPFL match on Sunday March 31 2019 were in the wider context of a sporting event. The actions of the players involved are for the relevant sporting authorities to address.”

The disorder is the latest in a long line of unpalatable incidents at Scottish matches, including:

• A coin being thrown at former Hibs head coach Neil Lennon during an Edinburgh derby at Hearts’ Tynecastle Park stadium

• Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal being attacked by a visiting supporter during the same game

• An assistant referee requiring stitches in a head wound sustained after a coin was thrown at him during a Livingston-Rangers match

• A coin thrown at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during a St Mirren-Rangers match at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley

• A glass bottle thrown at Celtic winger Scott Sinclair from a stand housing Hibs fans during a Scottish Cup match between the two teams at Easter Road

• St Mirren fans accused by their own club of “spitting and throwing coins” at a visiting fan who had fallen unconscious at a Scottish Cup match between the Buddies and Dundee United at the Simple Digital Arena

• Reports of coins being thrown and sectarian singing during a Hearts-Celtic league match at Tynecastle in late February

• A Hibs fan entering the field of play to confront Rangers captain James Tavernier during a Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibs and Rangers at Easter Road

In the hours after the match, a spate of related incidents in Glasgow city centre and East Kilbride took place.

A 47-year-old Celtic fan is currently fighting for his life after being stabbed in the neck during a fight between rivals supporters in the Merchant City on Sunday evening. Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Officers confirmed two other men were also stabbed in “serious assaults” on the same day.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and carrying a knife, after a flashpoint in East Kilbride’s Maxwell Drive saw another man assaulted.

In Coatbridge, nine people were arrested and released without charge after a “large-scale disturbance” at a pub, while an unconfirmed number of people were also arrested in nearby Kirkwood.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has refused to rule out legislating for strict liability, which would see clubs held responsible for the behaviour of supporters.

UEFA already operates strict liability in the Europa League and Champions League competitions, with Celtic, Hibs and Rangers all fined by European football’s governing body over fan disorder in the last 12 months alone.