RB Leipzig poke fun at Rangers fans on Twitter prior to Celtic clash

RB Leipzig have endeared themselves to supporters of tonight’s opponents Celtic after poking fun at fans of their fiercest rivals.

READ MORE - Is this the Celtic team that will start against RB Leipzig?

The Bundesliga side tweeted out a Scooby Doo inspired meme which suggested that they had been inundated with supportive messages from the other half of the great Glasgow divide.

The tweet read: “*checks notifications* ‘Wishing you luck this evening’ ‘Good luck tonight. Hope you smash them’.” It was accompanied by a photo of Scooby Doo character Fred Jones unmasking a suppose RB Leipzig badge as a (dum, dum, dum) Rangers crest instead.

And they would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for those meddling kinder.

(*sighs* Sorry.)