The SPFL has confirmed the dates and kick-off times for the festive derbies.

Rangers v Celtic will be played on Saturday 29 December at Ibrox, kicking off at 12.30pm.

Hibs v Hearts will be played on the same day, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Both games will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

The games are part of the final round of fixtures before the winter break.

Further TV selections for December are due to be confirmed shortly.