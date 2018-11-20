Rangers target Dominic Solanke opens up on Liverpool future

Rangers target Dominic Solanke has admitted that he is content with his situation at Liverpool.

The England international has not played a single minute of competitive domestic football this campaign, making the bench just once.

Rangers were one of five teams who tried to sign the player on loan in the summer, while the year before Celtic were linked to his signing when he swapped Chelsea for Liverpool.

The 21-year-old remains open minded about his current position, recognising the benefit of working under Jurgen Klopp with examples close to him.

“Jurgen is a great manager and he knows what he is doing, especially when he is bringing people through,” he told the Daily Mail.

“You can see what he has done with Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Joe (Gomez) at the moment and how far they have gone. They have been two vital players for us this season. I have known them for a few years now so I have seen them breakthrough and he definitely helped them.

“All the team are good (providing support and advice), really. Everyone has helped me. From the moment I got to Liverpool, they all made me feel welcome and I settled in quite quickly. Whenever they see someone they can give a hand to, they always will.”

Solanke has been a key player for England U21s. He scored a double in a 2-1 win over Italy last week, while he played the full 90 minutes against Scotland last month in qualifying for next year’s European Championships.

The player could go out on loan in January.

He said: “It is always nice when you come away and get minutes, especially for your country. Of course, everyone wants to play for their clubs and when you have been away, you have got to go back and fight. But these little breaks are always good, especially if you are getting minutes.”

