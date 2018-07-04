Potential Celtic boost as Everton linked with £13m left-back

Celtic could receive a boost in their bid to keep hold of Kieran Tierney as suitors Everton are reportedly closing in on the capture of another left-sided defender.

Rennes defender Ramy Bensebaini is reportedly close to a move to Everton. Picture: AFP/Getty

According to the Daily Star, Ramy Bensebaini of Rennes is on the verge of completing a £13.3m move to the English Premier League side.

While the Algerian defender can also operate at centre-back and in the middle of the park, he predominantly played at left-back for the Ligue 1 side last season.

Should the Toffees complete the deal it may see them drop their interest in Tierney.

The Goodison Park club are said to be very interested in the Scottish international and are contemplating a £25million bid.

Other EPL sides, such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, are also said to be chasing Celtic’s 21-year-old star.

