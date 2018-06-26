Poll: Should Celtic accept a £6million offer for Dedryck Boyata?

Reports claim Celtic are facing a battle to keep defender Dedryck Boyata with Lazio said to be interested in signing the Belgian international for a fee of around £6million.

While Celtic obviously won’t want to sell their players without a fight, it would represent a reasonable offer for a 27-year-old with 12 months left on his deal and coming off the back of an inconsistent season. So, if a bid is made in this region, should Celtic accept?

