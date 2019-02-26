Poll: Is Neil Lennon the right man to replace Brendan Rodgers at Celtic?

Neil Lennon left his post as Hibs manager earlier this year. Picture: SNS
Neil Lennon left his post as Hibs manager earlier this year. Picture: SNS
0
Have your say

Brendan Rodgers looks set to leave Celtic for Leicester City with Neil Lennon lined up as his replacement.

Have your say on whether this is the correct move by the Celtic board.