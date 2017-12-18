Police probe sick tweet sent to Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

Police Scotland have confirmed they are investigating a disgusting tweet sent to Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.

As Celtic lost their undefeated streak with a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Hearts, a Twitter user by the name of @DavotelliKAT sent a post to Griffiths, saying “I cannot wait til your four children die”.

The Scotland star quickly replied to the shocking tweet, writing: “Seriously what is wrong with some people. Yes we lost a game of football. But you think saying s*** like this is Big and clever?? Because it doesn’t! It’s horrific, and you should be ashamed of yourself!”

Fans of several different clubs came to the defence of the Celtic player and condemned the disturbing message.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has since told the Scottish Sun: “We can confirm this has been reported by another party and an investigation will be carried out.”

