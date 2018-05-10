Plans unveiled for new hi-tech entertainment system at Celtic Park

Celtic have unveiled plans to install a world class light and sound system at Parkhead in renovation works expected to cost in the region of £4 million.

The Daily Record is reporting that the champions are hopeful that the new installation will rival similar set-ups at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena stadium, and the Amsterdam ArenA, home of Ajax.

Celtic are to introduce a hi-tech entertainment system at Parkhead. Picture: SNS Group

Comprising LED lights and a new sound system, Celtic are hopeful the work will further boost the stadium’s status as one of the best in Europe.

The work is expected to cost the Hoops £2.3 million, with a further £1.3 million going towards the completion of a new hybrid pitch at Celtic Park.

Additional work has also been carried out on lounges, external facilities and the stadium roof.

A Celtic source told the Record: “The new investment and stadium additions continues progression and will make Celtic Park the country’s best sporting venue and one of the best in Europe.

“We aim to be world class in everything we do. Our fans are everything to us and we want to continue to give them the highest quality experience we can.”

• READ MORE - Craig Gordon is a cup final concern for Celtic