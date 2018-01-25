Peterhead boss Jim McInally slams Celtic-Rangers colts plan

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has voiced his criticism of a plan to allow Celtic and Rangers “colt” sides to join League Two.

A proposal has been put to the SPFL clubs to allow the Glasgow clubs’ reserve teams to join next season.

McInally said: “In my opinion the experiment of under-20 sides in the Challenge Cup has failed miserably both in terms of crowds and results. That should be stopped and the idea of colt teams in the league should be kicked out as well.

“It is not up to the likes of Peterhead to help develop players en masse for Celtic, Rangers or other clubs. That is their responsibility. It is not Peterhead’s issue that other clubs find themselves saturated with players and they are trying to find something meaningful to do with them.”