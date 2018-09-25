Peter Grant worries there is jealousy towards Brendan Rodgers from Celtic board

Former Celtic player Peter Grant has stated his concern that there is jealousy towards Brendan Rodgers from those on the Celtic board.

• READ MORE: The Celtic dressing room is divided, says Kris Boyd

Peter Grant has stated his concern about the relationship between Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic board. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Speaking to BBC Sportsound the 53-year-old revealed that he has seen such situations transpire before where board members are envious of a manager receiving most of the adulation.

Rodgers has delivered a double treble at Parkhead, transforming a number of individuals within the squad and engaging the support following the Ronny Deila tenure.

The Northern Irishman has been left frustrated this season with the club’s transfer business.

Grant used the example of the current Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay and his time at Cardiff City working under owner Vincent Tan.

• READ MORE: 7 reasons for Celtic’s poor start to the season

He said: “Maybe some people are jealous of the praise Brendan gets.

“Listen, I seen at Cardiff (City) with Malky Mackay. When Malky was manager at Cardiff the chairman didn’t like the fact that he was getting all the publicity because they got to the Premier League.

“So I’ve seen it before and I would hate to think that was something in the background that Brendan was maybe getting too big for the club with respect to their eyes.”

Grant also revealed that he “100 per cent” believes Rodgers could leave the club, such are the standards he has set.

“Brendan loves the club and he knows that, he knows what it means, he knows the frustrations as we all do as Celtic supporters. At times, you get frustrated.

“But they set such fantastic standards over the last two years.”

• READ MORE: Scottish Football Live: Celtic boss’ son on trial at Falkirk, Boyd criticises Ntcham, Cardoso slams Scottish football