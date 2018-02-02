Patrick Roberts was offered to Leicester as part of Mahrez deal - reports

Have your say

Manchester City included on loan Celtic star Patrick Roberts as part of their offer to Leicester for attacker Riyad Mahrez, according to the Daily Mail.

Patrick Roberts is currently on loan at Celtic until the end of the season. Picture: John Devlin

The Etihad club are said to have bid £50million in cash along with a player worth £15million - believed to be Roberts - though Leicester were holding out for a deal close to £100million.

The 2015/16 English Premier League champions rejected City’s attempts and kept their player beyond the transfer dealine.

Roberts is currently in his second spell at Parkhead having rejoined last summer on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old hasn’t played since suffering a reccurance of a hamstring injury in November’s 1-1 draw away at Motherwell.

Leicester have fined Mahrez £200,000 after the Algerian failed to show up for training for the third consecutive day.

