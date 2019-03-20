Paisley flats siege man tells police he wants 'Brendan Rogers back' at Celtic and a 'bag of cans'

Armed police and a specialist negotiator raced to an armed siege in a block of flats in Paisley, where the man inside demanded that Brendan Rogers return to manage Celtic.

A 31 year old, armed with a weapon, barricaded himself in the building on Springbank Road around 11:15pm on Monday night before police arrived and the standoff began.

He gave the police a list of demands in order to end the stand off, saying: "I want a bag of cans, I want Brendan Rodgers back, I want a job."

Police stood guard outside the flat while neighbours watched on. At one point white paint was thrown out of a window onto the street.

No injuries

Officers closed off the street, and the negotiator was sent into the flat in order to speak to the armed man.

Nobody was injured and the man was eventually detained within an hour of the stand off beginning. He has since been arrested and charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At 11.15pm on Monday, March 18, officers received reports of a male causing a disturbance on Springbank Road, Paisley.

"Armed police and a negotiator were dispatched to the scene.

"At 00.05 a 31-year-old man was detained and taken for hospital assessment.

"No one was injured. The 31-year-old was then arrested and charged."

Brendan Rogers took charge of Celtic in May 2016 and led them in an undefeated domestic campaign in his first year. He also won trebles in both his first seasons. He left to manage Leicester in February 2019.