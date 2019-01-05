Oliver Burke signs for Celtic in bid to kick-start stalled career

Celtic have signed West Bromwich Albion’s out-of-favour winger Oliver Burke on loan for the remainder of the season, subject to a medical.

But there is no option for the Parkhead club to buy the player.

The 21-year-old is Scotland’s most expensive player having joined West Brom from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer of 2017 for a fee reported to be around £15 million, but he has fallen down the pecking order under Baggies head coach Darren Moore.

Burke has yet to start a match in the Sky Bet Championship this season, making only three substitute appearances. He will now look to kick-start his career under Brendan Rodgers in Glasgow.

However, West Brom’s sporting and technical director Luke Dowling ruled out a permanent switch for the Kirkcaldy-born Burke, capped five times by Scotland.

“To be fair to Oli, there have been a lot of changes at the club since his arrival which have not helped him,” Dowling told the Baggies’ website.

“The opportunity to join a club of Celtic’s stature on loan was felt by everyone to be the best pathway to help develop his career.

“Oli liked what Celtic had to offer and he has obviously got the opportunity to play on a great stage which should be of benefit to him.

“I would stress that there is no ‘option to buy’ clause at the end of the loan and he will be back with us at the end of the season.”

Kirkcaldy-born Burke, who will join up with Celtic’s squad in Dubai this week for their winter training camp, has lost his way somewhat since moving to West Brom.

In his one full season in Germany he helped newly promoted Leipzig to a second place finish in the Bundesliga.

He moved abroad from Nottingham Forest for £13m in summer 2016