Odsonne Edouard tells French press he wants to stay at Celtic

Odsonne Edouard has told a newspaper in France that he wishes to remain at Celtic next season.

Odsonne Edouard has impressed for Celtic in recent months. Picture: John Devlin

The 20-year-old is coming to the end of his season-long loan with the Scottish champions after signing from PSG last summer.

Celtic are currently in talks with the French giants about signing the player on a permanent deal.

Edouard has emerged as a key figure for Brendan Rodgers’ side in recent months, including netted three goals in the last two league games against Rangers.

He believes remaining in Scotland would be best for his development as he heaped praise on Rodgers’ ability to coach young players.

He told L’Equipe: “I am happy at the club, with the team, the coach. He has given me a lot of confidence. The aim is to stay here. For me, this would be the best option.

“It’s a top club with a top coach. He will help me with my development. It would be a pride for me to wear the Es­poirs (France U21) jersey next season. I want to show what I am worth.

“Rodgers is great at working with young players. Between the Edouard of 10 months ago and that of today, there’s a huge difference.”

