Odsonne Edouard signing is 'statement of intent' from Celtic, says Lewis Morgan

Celtic new boy Lewis Morgan insists the record-breaking signing of Odsonne Edouard is a "big statement of intent" from the Parkhead club.

The Hoops have secured the 20-year-old Frenchman on a four-year contract from Paris St Germain for a fee in excess of the £6million splashed out to sign Chris Sutton in 2000 and John Hartson in 2001.

Edouard scored 11 goals in 29 appearances on loan last season as Brendan Rodgers' side won an unprecedented successive domestic treble and Morgan noted the significance of his arrival on a permanent deal.

"It is a big statement of intent," he said. "It is exciting times for the club.

"It is a great signing. You've seen the impact he had last year and he did well in the big games, it is an exciting time for everyone at the club.

"You always have to try to be progressive and Celtic are no different.

"Odsonne is a player who is going to help us take that next step and we want to be competing at the highest level.

"The club is always striving to make improvements and making a signing like the one today is massive."

Morgan, 21, joined Celtic from St Mirren in January but was immediately loaned back to the Paisley side and helped them win promotion to the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Amid reports that he is wanted on loan by former Buddies boss Jack Ross at Sunderland, he will turn up for pre-season training on Monday with the intent of claiming a first-team place under Rodgers.

"Pre-season starts on Monday and the plan is to stake my claim for a place in the team," said Morgan, who won his two Scotland caps in post-season friendlies against Peru and Mexico.

"I know it is going to be hard, I have to respect the players that are there but I am going to try to prove why am I there.

"The only thing I am thinking of is going in on Monday and impressing. I don't have eyes on any other club and why should I? I'm at one of the biggest clubs in the world."