Odsonne Edouard signing a ‘statement of intent’ says Scott Brown

Celtic skipper Scott Brown believes the record signing of Odsonne Edouard is a signal of intent ahead of the new season.

The Hoops broke the £6million mark on Friday to bring the French striker in following a successful loan spell from Paris St Germain, with the fee potentially rising to a reported £10 million depending on his progress.

Scott Brown reckons the signing of Odsonne Edouard is a 'statement of intent' from Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

Brown, whose team discover their first Champions League qualifying opponents on Tuesday, said: “It’s great he has come and great that he wanted to be here after last season as well.

“I am delighted he came back in.

“It shows our intent to get into the Champions League, to go and win the league again and to be more consistent this season than we were last season.

“We want to push for Champions League, that’s our main priority at this minute.”

Meanwhile, the Hoops have been credited with an interest in Manchester City youngster Thierry Ambrose.

