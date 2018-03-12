Odsonne Edouard one of the best I’ve worked with, says Brendan Rodgers

Have your say

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has described derby hero Odsonne Edouard as one of the best young players he has worked with.

The on-loan Paris St Germain striker netted a brilliant winner at Ibrox on Sunday two minutes after coming off the bench.

The 20-year-old France youth international found space on the left before cutting in and curling the ball inside the far post to earn 10-man Celtic a 3-2 victory over Rangers.

Edouard has now scored eight goals for Celtic in nine starts and 14 substitute appearances and has proved a more-than-able deputy for Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths, the latter of whom watched from the stands through injury.

Rodgers told Celtic TV: “It was a brilliant finish. We were able to exploit the space in behind. He shows great feet and he is a big, big talent, the boy.

“He hasn’t had a regular run but when he has played, look at his goals to games ratio.

“He is one of the best young players I have worked with - his movement, his touch, his all-round play.

“He has made himself a hero with the Celtic supporters, which is great for him.”

