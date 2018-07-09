Odds slashed on EPL goalkeeper joining Celtic or Rangers

The chances of Celtic or Rangers signing Joe Hart have been dramatically shortened, according to the latest odds.

Bookies have shortened the odds on Joe Hart joining Celtic or Rangers. Picture: Getty Images

The ousted England No.1, who lost his place to Adrian while on loan at West Ham United last season, has returned to parent club Manchester City but looks to have no future at the Etihad with Pep Guardiola favouring Ederson as his first choice ‘keeper and Claudio Bravo as his back-up, while Angus Gunn will also be pushing for a place in the first team squad following his return from a season-long loan spell with Norwich City.

The 31-year-old is under contract at City until 2019 but looks likely to leave before his contract expires, and bookies have priced Celtic at 4/1 and Rangers at 5/1 to secure the services of the former Shrewsbury ‘keeper who has made more than 340 appearances for Guardiola’s side in all competitions since joining in 2006.

Hart is 7/2 to join any MLS side while Sporting Lisbon are priced at 9/2. Nice and Crystal Palace are 5/1 and 6/1 shots respectively.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It looks as though Manchester City will head into the new season Hart-less, and two Scottish heavyweights could be about to do battle for his services.”

Celtic and Rangers have both added to their goalkeeping options this summer. The Hoops signed Scott Bain from Dundee on a permanent basis while their Old Firm rivals signed Allan McGregor from Hull City, with the Scotland international goalie returning for a second spell at Ibrox.

Wes Foderingham has been linked with a move away from Ibrox with Steven Gerrard understood to view McGregor and Jak Alnwick as his two main goalkeepers while across the city at Celtic Park, veteran ‘keeper Dorus De Vries has been told he is free to leave the club.

