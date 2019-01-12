Nursery links benefit both Celtic and PSG says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers believes the close ties which are developing between Celtic and Paris St-Germain will benefit both clubs.

After taking Odsonne Edouard on a season-long loan initially from the French outfit, the Scottish champions paid out a club record fee to make that a permanent move, signing the 20-year-old on a long-term contract.

Timothy Weah arrived at Celtic's winter training camp accompanied by his mother. Picture: SNS.

Now 18-year-old Timothy Weah, pictured left, son of footballing icon George, has arrived in Glasgow until the end of the season, a sign, Rodgers feels, that mega-rich PSG have confidence in Celtic as the right place to send some of their promising youngsters.

He said: “There’s a trust there between ourselves and PSG, in terms of the development of the player.

“They are a club who have global superstars so not all of their young players are going to make it. But sometimes boys need a career outside of the club before they get a career there.

“We took Odsonne then PSG got their value and we got value as well. He’ll now grow and develop.

“It’s the same with Timothy. It’s a loan initially but you never know what can happen after that.

“I think PSG see us as a club where their players can develop. We give them an opportunity to grow.”

Rodgers, however, was reluctant to discuss Weah’s long-term future saying: “It’s disrespectful to talk about anything beyond the six-month loan. Let’s see how he adapts and if there’s an opportunity to do more in the summer, we’ll look at it.

“But PSG have been kind to us so I don’t want to talk about signing a player who’s just in the door on loan. That brings unnecessary pressure.”

Weah, whose father is now president of his country, Liberia, arrived at Celtic’s winter training camp in Dubai accompanied by his mother Clar and his aunt Nancy, an opportunity, insisted Rodgers, for Celtic to assure her that her son will be well looked after in Glasgow.

He said: “It was nice to meet Timothy’s mum who’s played a huge part in his development as a guy and as a player.

“His dad is obviously a world renowned figure in the game and in his own life is very busy.

“But his parents have had a huge influence. It was nice for his mum to bring him out to Dubai because I always like to speak to the parents.

“It gives them some sort of comfort in terms of our commitment to them.”