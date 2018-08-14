No Odsonne Edouard as Leigh Griffiths starts for Celtic

Have your say

If Celtic are to make it to the next round of Champions League qualifying they’ll have to do it without record signing Odsonne Edouard.

The French striker, who scored twice in the last round against Rosenborg, misses out through injury.

In his place comes Leigh Griffiths with Moussa Dembele only fit enough for a place on the substitutes bench.

The Hoops need to score against AEK Athens having drawn the first leg 1-1 at Celtic Park.

Callum McGregor has been preferred to Scott Sinclair on the left of midfield with Tom Rogic back in the starting XI.

As expected, Jozo Simunovic partners Jack Hendry at the heart of the defence with Krisoffer Ajer suspended and Dedryck Boyata at odds with the club.