Newcastle enter race for reported Celtic and Liverpool target

Newcastle United have joined the pursuit of reported Celtic target Gavin Bazunu, according to reports in Ireland.

Still only 16, Bazunu has been keeping former St Johnstone No.1 and Northern Ireland international Alan Mannus out of the Shamrock Rovers team, and had a trial at Celtic earlier this summer.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez. The Magpies have reportedly joined the race for Shamrock Rovers 'keeper Gavin Bazunu. Picture: Getty images

• READ MORE - Watch: Odsonne Edouard scores stunning goal in Celtic’s friendly win

Liverpool have also been running the rule over Bazunu - 20 years Mannus’ junior - and reports in Newcastle suggest the Magpies have also joined the race.

It is believed that the English Premier League side are looking at shaking up their Under-23 set-up and Bazunu’s four clean sheets in his first four senior games have caught Newcastle’s eye.

Bazunu, who started for the Hoops against Swedish side AIK in the Europa League, saved a penalty in Rovers’ 0-0 draw with Cork City last week, and his manager Stephen Bradley has already hailed him as “special”.

Celtic were linked with Arsenal’s Arthur Okonkwo earlier this year, but the youngster chose to remain at the Emirates.

• READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic star for contract talks, Rangers eye Blackpool defender, Old Firm target to sign for Derby