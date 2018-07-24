Moussa Dembele set to miss Rosenborg clash - reports

Have your say

Moussa Dembele is a major doubt for the first-leg of Celtic’s Champions League qualifier with Rosenborg.

Celtic's Moussa Dembele went down with an injury against Alashkert. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The Frenchman played 66 minutes of Celtic’s 3-0 win over Armenians Alashkert last week, netting twice, before being substituted following a hamstring injury.

The Sun report that the injury is not serious but the striker will likely miss Wednesday’s clash with Norwegian champions Rosenborg at Celtic Park.

Dembele has suffered muscle problems throughout his Celtic career, missing both legs of last year’s Rosenborg tie with a hamstring injury.

With the second-leg in Trondheim next Wednesday, plus the potential for a two-legged tie with Greek champions AEK Athens, Dembele will unlikely be risked.

It will leave Celtic with Odsonne Edouard as the striker option with Leigh Griffiths also out injured. Although both Scott Sinclair and Ryan Christie were brought on to play in a central attacking role against Alashkert.

