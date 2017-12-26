Moussa Dembele left out of Celtic starting line-up to face Dundee

Have your say

Leigh Griffiths will lead the line for Celtic today at Dens Park with Moussa Dembele dropping to the bench.

Moussa Dembele arrives at Dens Park - but the striker will start on the bench. Picture: Getty Images

The French striker played 81 minutes of Celtic’s 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Parkhead on December 23 before being replaced by Odsonne Edouard.

Griffiths was an unused substitute but will start up top for Brendan Rodgers’ side in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

Dembele was the subject of transfer speculation on Christmas morning amid reports an £18 million bid for the player from Brighton and Hove Albion had been accepted by Celtic.

However, a Celtic source later branded the rumours ‘nonsense’.

Celtic go with Craig Gordon in goal and a back four of Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Kristoffer Ajer and Kieran Tierney. Scott Brown in the holding role with Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham in central midfield.

Jonny Hayes and James Forrest start on the flanks with Griffiths the lone striker.

The substitutes are Dorus de Vries, Jozo Simunovic, Nir Bitton, Stuart Armstrong, Mikey Johnston, Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele.

Dundee opt for a 4-4-1-1 formation and a starting line-up of Elliot Parish; Cammy Kerr, Jack Hendry, Josh Meekings, Jon Aurtenetxe; Mark O’Hara, Glen Kamara, Paul McGowan, Faissal El Bakhtaoui; A-Jay Leitch-Smith; Sofien Moussa.

Dundee’s subs are Calum Ferrie, Kevin Holt, Darren O’Dea, Kerr Waddell, Jesse Curran, Matty Henvey, Jack Lambert.

