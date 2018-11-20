Mikey Johnston signs new Celtic deal until 2023

Mikey Johnston has extended his stay at Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2023.

The 19-year-old made his Hoops debut in May 2017, and signed a new three-year deal with the club shortly after.

Mikey Johnston has extended his Celtic stay until 2023. Picture: SNS Group

He has been at the club since he was nine, starting out with Celtic’s Youth Academy.

He told Celtic TV: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“It’s incredible for me and my family to commit my future here. It’s unbelievable to have been part of this amazing club for 10 years and I’m excited for the future.

“I hope I can play my part. The club have given me a lot of confidence to go on and I’m going to try and repay them for that.”

The Scotland Under-21 cap has featured in all competitions for Celtic this season.

He added: “I feel I’ve developed a lot since making my debut two seasons ago. You don’t see a lot behind the scenes but I’ve improved a lot and I’m hoping I can kick on and show everyone that.

“There’s been a lot of good players who have come up through the Celtic youth system and hopefully I can carry that on and go and show everyone what I’m about.

“Hopefully I can break into the team and start playing every week. I want to develop, improve and keep enjoying my football.”