Mikael Lustig texts Swedish media, says he expects to face Rangers

Mikael Lustig could line up against Rangers in the final Old Firm match of the season, despite appearing doubtful with a broken toe.

The Swedish right back, who missed the trip to Edinburgh to face Hibs last weekend, took the unusual step of sending a text to Swedish media outlet Fotbollskanalen with his news.

Mikael Lustig has declared himself fit to face Rangers - despite having a broken toe. Picture: Getty Images

According to the website, Lustig sent a text reading: “I have a broken toe, but back at the weekend I hope.”

The 31-year-old was seen with a bandaged foot in the media area immediately after Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over the Gers, but appears to have declared himself fit to face the Ibrox side in the league encounter.

Celtic will win the league if they draw, or beat their rivals at on Sunday.

Meanwhile, James Forrest has insisted that the Hoops know what is at stake this weekend.

“We have got a chance to create history and we have winning the league and a cup final to look forward to,” winger Forrest said.

“Since the manager came in that’s what we have done, just focused on ourselves and that’s what we will continue to do.”

He added: “Every trophy you win for Celtic, the next one is always the best one because it is ‘now’ and the feelgood moment at the time.

“We are just going to work hard in the days going up to the game and hopefully we can do it on Sunday in front of our own fans.

“Confidence for us is sky-high, we know what is stake.

“Every Old Firm game is going to be a hard game so we have to have that respect and go in making sure we are ready to go from the start.”

• READ MORE - Kieran Tierney: Winning title against Rangers would be a dream