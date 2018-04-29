Match Day Live: Celtic v Rangers

Welcome along to the Scotsman live blog ahead of Celtic v Rangers at Celtic Park. The Hoops could wrap up their 7th title in a row against their old rivals, while Rangers are looking to prevent a title party in their pursuit of 2nd place.

11:25: Alan Pattullo is at Celtic Park for the Scotsman today and gives his thoughts ahead of the game. The headline news for him is Edouard making the starting XI and thinks that the game could be won by players on the bench. Do you agree?

Celtic are gearing up to host Rangers Kick off 12pm. Pic SNS

11:15 Redemption for Halliday? He'll be out to prove a point today after that horror show in the Scottish Cup semi-final. It was reported that Celtic fans cheered him upon arrival at Celtic Park.

10:59: Well, who saw that coming? Fair to say there are a few surprises in the starting line up. While there's only one change for the Hoops from the 4-0 Scottish Cup win, Odsonne Edouard is being tasked with leading the line against Rangers as Moussa Dembele misses out. For the visitors, Jason Cummings leads the line with Andy Halliday back in the team as they seek their first win at Celtic Park in 8 years.

10:54: RANGERS TEAM NEWS: Alnwick, Tavernier, McCrorie, Martin, Halliday, Holt, Dorrans, Windass, Candeias, Murphy, Cummings

Subs: Kelly, Hodson, Rossiter, Docherty, Goss, O’Halloran, Morelos

10:53: CELTIC TEAM NEWS: Gordon, Tierney, Boyata, Ajer, Lustig, Brown, Ntcham, Forrest, McGregor, Rogic, Edouard

Subs: Bain, Simunovic, Hendry, Kouassi, Roberts, Griffiths, Sinclair.

10:47: It's been such a calm week in Scottish football with statements from Rangers, rumours of Celtic stars leaving and all the ups and downs across the lower leagues, so isn't it nice to gather on a Sunday for a wee relaxing game of football? After all, it's only the title on the line in a Glasgow Derby.... I'm sure it'll be all go swimmingly...

10:40: With all this chat about Steven Gerrard and the speculation surrounding the Rangers job next season, you could be forgiven for thinking there's not a game on today. But rest assured, we remembered. We'll be hosting a live blog with updates as they happen on the Scotsman site. Feel free to get in touch with us @theScotsman on Twitter.