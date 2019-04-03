Marvin Compper set to start for Celtic against St Mirren as starting team is ‘leaked’

Celtic outcast Marvin Compper could be set for a shock start against St Mirren tonight, according to a “leaked” team line-up doing the rounds on social media.

The German defender, who has played just 83 minutes of first-team football for the Hoops since joining from RB Leipzig in January 2018, has been named in a back four along with countryman Jeremy Toljan, Kristoffer Ajer and Jonny Hayes.

Marvin Compper could start for Celtic tonight. Picture: SNS Group

Compper, 33, has struggled with injury during his time in Glasgow but even when fit he has found it hard to dislodge the likes of Ajer, Filip Benkovic, Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic.

But with Benkovic still coming back from injury and Boyata ruled out, the one-time capped German international could be pitched into action at the Simple Digital Arena this evening.

He had been tipped for a summer exit despite having a year left on his contract, but may find himself kept on if he performs well in Paisley this evening.

The leaked team has Scott Bain in goal; a back four of Toljan, Compper, Ajer and Hayes; a midfield five of Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham, Timothy Weah, Tom Rogic and Scott Sinclair and Oliver Burke up front.