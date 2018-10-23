Marvin Compper begs Brendan Rodgers for chance in Celtic first team

Have your say

Marvin Compper says he’s willing to stay and fight for his place at Celtic Park, even though he doesn’t understand why he’s not in the team.

Marvin Compper, right, says even his team-mates don't understand why he doesn't play. Picture: SNS

The former German international has been an outcast this season with Brendan Rodgers seemingly not interested in giving the 33-year-old a chance.

Since arriving at the club in the January transfer window for a fee of around £1 million, Compper has only featured in 83 minutes of action.

He’s been completely out of the picture despite Celtic’s noted central defensive struggles earlier this season.

Compper insists he’s fit and ready to go as he called on his manager to give him some playing time.

He told German newspaper Bild-Zeitung: “I’m fit and I train very well. Even my team-mates do not understand why I do not play.

“In the summer I had a calf injury. I got an athletic trainer and a physio at my own expense and made myself fit.

“Now it is up to the coach Brendan Rodgers to finally give me the trust.

“I still have a contract until 2020, but of course I do not want to sit on the bench.

“In August, Celtic suggested to me about a change of club. But I do not want to move on so easily.

“I hope for my chance and want to play.”