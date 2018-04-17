Manchester United confident of landing Kieran Tierney for £10m - reports

Manchester United are confident of signing Kieran Tierney this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Kieran Tierney is reportedly being tracked by Manchester United. Picture: Getty

The English Premier League giants have been linked with Celtic’s impressive full-back throughout the season with Old Trafford scouts said to have recommended him to manager Jose Mourinho.

Sources from inside the club say United believe they can prize Tierney away from his boyhood heroes for a fee of around £10million.

Celtic were able to agree with the Scottish international - who has already capped club and country at 20 years old - a new six-year contract last summer.

However, while Tierney says he’s in no rush to leave the Scottish Premiership, the allure of playing for one of the elite clubs in world football could prove to be too strong.

