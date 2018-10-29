Magnus Hedman, ex-Celtic goalie, on how drugs ruined relationship with his son

Have your say

Ex-Celtic star Magnus Hedman has revealed how drug addiction wrecked his relationship with his son.

The Swedish international keeper ended a three-season Hoops spell in 2005 following his Premier League stint with Coventry City.

Magnus Hedman shouts instructions during his debut for Celtic against Dundee United in August 2002. Picture: TSPL

Hedman, 45, also had a brief stay with Chelsea, and won 58 national caps between 1994 and 2004.

The Stockholm-born ace previously confessed to spending fortunes on amphetamines.

He has now appeared on a Swedish TV show, presented by his son Lancelot, in which he owns up to being a bad father.

Hedman said: “I have had several difficult periods. When I retired from football I felt very bad as a human being.

“Then I began abusing drugs. It went on for four years, there was a lot about me in the media, and it was hard for Lancelot.

“Part of his tough teenage period came from me. It made him grow up early, taking extra responsibility.

“All I can do now is be the best dad possible, and give him all the love I can.

“I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth, and didn’t have things easy.

“It is not so hard for me now to talk about my addiction, and that is proof of my recovery.

“I spend an hour to two on my rehab every day. It hurts me to think back on the past. But I can repay Lance by having a healthier relationship with him.

“Things are still difficult today. It is not good to disappoint one’s children.”