Lille set to bid £5m for Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic - reports

French side Lille are poised to make a £5million offer to sign Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic.

Jozo Simunvoic dropped out of the Celtic side at the tail end of last season. Picture: Getty

The former Dynamo Zagreb star has three years left on his current deal after agreeing to a new contract in September 2017.

He only played twice after receiving a red card in his side’s 3-2 victory against Rangers at Ibrox as Brendan Rodgers’ men continued their march to successive trebles.

Celtic have already sold Erik Sviatchenko this summer and may be hesitant to part with Simunovic until they’ve strengthened their centre-back corps in the January market.

This news comes just a few days after fellow centre-half Dedryck Boyata was linked with a move away from Glasgow.

The Belgian international is said to be a target of Lazio, who are reportedly ready to bid £6million for the player with one-year left on his deal.

