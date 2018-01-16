Liam Henderson offered deal by Bari, may sign loan deal this month

Liam Henderson has been offered a deal by Serie B side Bari after impressing former Juventus and Italy boss Fabio Grosso on trial.

The 21-year-old midfielder turned out for the Stadio San Nicola side in two trial matches and did well on both occasions as Bari cruised to a couple of easy wins.

And Henderson has now been offered a deal to stay in Italy and join a very select band of Scots who have played in Italian football.

The Scotland Under 21 international’s contract with Celtic ends at the end of the season and he may move to Bari on loan.

Henderson - who also had a loan spell in Norway with Rosenborg and helped Hibs end their Scottish Cup hoodoo - would become the first Scot in Italian football for years.

Famously, Denis Law at Torino, Graeme Souness at Sampdoria and Joe Jordan, who played for AC Milan and Verona, all had high profile spells in Italy.

And former Bournemouth and Scotland midfielder Richard Hughes began his career at Atalanta.

But Henderson would be the first Scot for many years to try their luck in Italian football.

And with Bari currently sitting in fourth place under the leadership of Grosso, he could yet be the first Scot in Serie A since Souness left Sampdoria to become player-manager of Rangers in 1986.

