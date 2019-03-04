Lennon ‘has spoken more to Griffiths in a week than Rodgers did in months’

Kris Commons claims that new Celtic caretaker boss Neil Lennon has spoken to Leigh Griffiths during his brief time in charge more than Brendan Rodgers did in the previous two months prior to his departure.

Leigh Griffiths and Neil Lennon during the latter's first stint as Celtic boss. Picture: SNS

Griffiths has been out of action since mid-December as he battles off-field problems, though he is expected to return to first-team duty in the coming weeks.

Rodgers backed his player after it emerged he was taking time away from the game, saying: “What’s most important is Leigh’s welfare. Football is irrelevant if he is struggling in other areas.” He would later question the player’s decision-making, though, after Griffiths was pictured at the races in January.

Sky Sports pundit and former Celtic star Commons now claims that Rodgers hadn’t spoken much to his player since that incident. The Northern Irishman left the club last week to join Leicester City.

Griffiths certainly seemed pleased about Lennon’s arrival back at the club, posting a picture on Instragram of the two together from Lennon’s first spell in charge.

Commons wrote in the Daily Mail: “It’s my understanding that Leigh Griffiths is close to making his return following some off-field personal difficulties.

“He feels like he’s in a much better place mentally and is looking forward to getting back on the pitch and contributing.

“Neil Lennon certainly won’t rush him back - and nor should he.

“He’ll put an arm round him and give him all the time he needs.

“From what I’m hearing, Lennon has spoken more to Griffiths over the past week than Brendan Rodgers did during the past two months.”