Leigh Griffiths used to dream about winning title at Easter Road

Boyhood Hibs fan Leigh Griffiths admits he would be left with mixed emotions if Celtic were to win the Premiership at Easter Road on Saturday.

An away win would wrap up the Parkhead side’s seventh consecutive league title.

“I wouldn’t say that it’ll be special for me – it would be more of a weird feeling to win it there,” said Griffiths who enjoyed two successful seasons on loan at Hibs.

“But my job is to go out there and get the victory for Celtic and wrap up the championship. Obviously, I grew up as a Hibs fan but Celtic pay my wages now and I need to help us achieve the three points we need.

“The only way I can do that is by putting the ball in the back of the net. I used to dream about winning the league at Easter Road but maybe not quite like this – it’s all swings and roundabouts.

“So it will be weird going there to try to secure the title against my boyhood heroes but that’s how it’s turned out and I just need to concentrate on that.

“Hopefully, I can reach 100 goals for Celtic there at the same time – I’m only two away from it at the moment so, assuming I get some more minutes on the pitch, I can achieve that.”